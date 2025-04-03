Made for More Health

Made for More Health: Tips to manage seasonal allergies

In today's Made for More Health segment, Dr. Maddela talks about seasonal allergies and these three main steps we can take to prepare for managing them:

In today's Made for More Health segment, Dr. Maddela talks about seasonal allergies and these three main steps we can take to prepare for managing them:

In today's Made for More Health segment, Dr. Maddela talks about seasonal allergies and these three main steps we can take to prepare for managing them:

In today's Made for More Health segment, Dr. Maddela talks about seasonal allergies and these three main steps we can take to prepare for managing them:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In today's Made for More Health segment, Dr. Maddela talks about seasonal allergies and these three main steps we can take to prepare for managing them:

Watch the daily pollen count.

Start over the counter antihistamines or nasal sprays.

Regularly dust and vacuum your home.

For more information visit AdventistHealth.org/JMaddela or call 661-849-4300.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.