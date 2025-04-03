Made for More Health: Tips to manage seasonal allergies
Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:11PM
In today's Made for More Health segment, Dr. Maddela talks about seasonal allergies and these three main steps we can take to prepare for managing them:
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In today's Made for More Health segment, Dr. Maddela talks about seasonal allergies and these three main steps we can take to prepare for managing them:Watch the daily pollen count. Start over the counter antihistamines or nasal sprays. Regularly dust and vacuum your home.
For more information visit AdventistHealth.org/JMaddela or call 661-849-4300.
This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.
Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.