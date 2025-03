Made for More Health

Made for More Health: What to know about colon cancer screenings

Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death in the US, and early detection means improved treatment outcomes.

Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death in the US, and early detection means improved treatment outcomes.

Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death in the US, and early detection means improved treatment outcomes.

Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death in the US, and early detection means improved treatment outcomes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Learn more about colon cancer screenings in this segment of Made for More Health.

Dr. Kallumkal explains at what age people should begin colon cancer screenings, as well as who is most at risk.

Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death in the US, and early detection means improved treatment outcomes.

For more information visit AdventistHealth.org/TulareCare or call 559-605-0090.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.