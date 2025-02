Madera elementary students donate rolls of toilet paper and beanies

Madera Unified says the kids at Lincoln Elementary collected close to 1,000 rolls for the Rescue Mission of Madera.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley students and their families gathered mountains of toilet paper.

The school-wide drive ran from January 17 to January 31.

Along with the essential donations, sixth-grade students learned how to make beanies to keep people warm.

They're donating 25 handmade hats to the mission.

The drive was part of the school's Kindness Week.