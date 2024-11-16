Madera Unified partners with Fresno Chaffee Zoo for fundraiser to support the elephant calves

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reading and writing is standard in Katie Sears class at Lincoln Elementary School in Madera.

But over the last few weeks, counting and collecting spare change has also become a topic of conversation.

"I told them, go home, look in your couch cushions, tell your parents, look under the seats in your car," second-grade teacher Katie Sears said.

That's because the Madera Unified School District and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are partnering together for a community-driven fundraiser called "Change for Change."

The money raised supports some of the newest members of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo: the elephant calves.

As students are collecting money to donate they're also learning more about the animals they're supporting.

The class was already learning about different habitats, so they also learned about an African elephant's habitat.

"Elephant habitat is like a grassland," Elijah Castillo said.

Second grader Olivia Lopez says she knows her money is going to good use.

"So they can have like a place to live and they can grow up really sweet," Lopez said.

All elementary school classrooms throughout the district are competing to see who can raise the most money.

The top three classes will win a visit from the Zoo Mobile.

"Our African elephant calves have already brought so much joy to the valley in such a short amount of time, and we are thrilled to have Madera Unified students and families join us in celebrating through 'Change for Change,'" Terry Skoda, the Chief Advancement Officer at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo said. "This campaign allows kids to make an important impact - thanks to the generosity of lead donors Claude Laval and Louis and Dena McMurray, along with supporting donors Cynthia Smith, Community Care Health, and Premier Valley Bank, every cent raised by these students will be matched dollar for dollar up to $150,000."

The students have set high fundraising goals for themselves.

"I feel like we're going to raise like $100 for like we can win the Zoo Mobile!" Second grader Caleb Santiago said.

Sears says this fundraiser has given the students real-world experience and a very direct impact on the zoo.

"It's very exciting for the kids to feel a part of the community," Sears said.

Friday was the last day for change to be donated.

The top three classes throughout the district should be notified by the end of the month.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.