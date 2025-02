Man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have arrested 57-year-old Ramiro Tapia Junior for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began back in November after police received a tip about illegal downloads of obscene material of children.

Officers later identified Tapia as a suspect.

The registered sex offender faces several charges.