Man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Kings County, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. -- A South Valley man is accused of sex crimes with a child after authorities say he used social media and candy to lure the girl.

19-year-old Jhonny Hernandez Jimenez of Stratford was arrested in the sexual assault of the 12-year-old victim.

The Kings County Sheriff's office says Jimenez contacted the girl on Tuesday through TikTok and WhatsApp and arrived at her home in a red Ford Mustang.

Deputies say the girl was lured into the vehicle, where she was given candy.

Investigators say she lost consciousness and was significantly injured as a result of the sexual assault.

The victim received medical attention and Jimenez confessed to the crime.

He was booked into the Kings County Jail on six charges, including rape and abuse of a child.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they were also a victim to contact the Sheriff's Office.

As a pre-caution, parents are being urged to watch their children's social media use for any suspicious contact.