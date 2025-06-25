Man arrested for stabbing stepfather, evading law enforcement in Kings County, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his stepfather in the face and evading law enforcement for hours.

The Kings County Sheriff's office identified 26-year-old Isac Alexander Palacios as the suspect.

Authorities say after the stabbing, deputies tracked Palacios for three miles through farm fields.

He got away from law enforcement for several hours before finally being found.

The stabbing happened along Grangeville Boulevard near Highway 43 around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The 45-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital.

Officials expect him to survive.