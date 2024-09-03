Man who died after crashing car into Fresno County home identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who died after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home Sunday has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified him as 46-year-old Anthony Photopoulos.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wishon and Holland avenues in the Old Figarden area.

Officers believe Photopoulos was speeding in an electric Volkswagen west on Holland Avenue and ran through a stop sign on Wishon Avenue.

When his car went over a crest in the road, officers say Photopoulos lost control and collided with a tree then crashed through the fence of a nearby home.

Investigators say Photopoulos was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

No one in the home was injured as a result of the crash.

A small fire reportedly started after the crash but officers say residents nearby extinguished the flames until Fresno Fire arrived on scene.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this crash.