Man found dead in Bear Creek in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a creek in Merced on Friday afternoon.

The man's body was found around 1:30 pm in Bear Creek near 28th Street and K Street.

Merced police say it's unclear if the man drowned, or if something else caused his death.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the man ended up in the water.

Officials have not yet released any other details.