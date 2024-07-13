Man found dead inside of vehicle in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle in Madera on Friday night.

The man's body was discovered around 6:30 pm in the area of C Street and 5th Street.

Madera police say it appears the man died 'some time ago,' but couldn't specify how long.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.

