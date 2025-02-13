Man hit and killed by truck in Fresno County identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the person who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fresno County on Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 pm on Clinton near Barton

The California Highway Patrol says a man driving a truck was heading east when 58-year-old William Hanson tried to run across the road.

The driver tried to avoid hitting him but couldn't avoid the collision.

Hanson was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

