Man drowns in backyard pool at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was pulled from a pool in the backyard of a Fresno home on Monday.

The drowning around 6:30 pm on Peralta Way and Sierra Vista Avenue.

Fresno police say a man in his 30s was pulled from a backyard pool.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not yet provided any other details about the drowning.

