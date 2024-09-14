Man hospitalized after being shot at northwest Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the person who shot a man while he was outside smoking a cigarette.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. Friday at a northwest Fresno apartment complex on Holt and Fairmont-- near Shaw and Marks.

Officers say shot-spotter technology alerted them to the shooting.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators say he is expected to make a full recovery.

There's still no information about the suspect-- or what may have led to the attack.