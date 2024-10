Man hospitalized after being stabbed in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in downtown Fresno on Thursday.

It happened near G Street and Kern Street around 5 pm.

Authorities say the victim went to the Central Fish Company market for help.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video in the area and say they believe the suspect is a man.