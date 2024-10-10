Man hospitalized after being stabbed in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in northwest Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened just after 4 pm in the area of Pinedale and Maroa.

Fresno police say a man in his 30s was walking down the street when he was stabbed several times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to figure out what happened leading up to the stabbing.

A suspect has not yet been arrested or identified.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.