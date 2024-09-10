Man hospitalized after stabbing in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after an early morning stabbing sent another man to the hospital.

Visalia police say they responded just after 2 am Tuesday to a family disturbance on Divisadero Street near Connelly Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

They also found the suspect, Jose Reyna, at the scene.

Both were taken to Kaweah Health for treatment.

Reyna was later booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on several charges, including attempted homicide and domestic violence.