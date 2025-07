Man hospitalized after being shot in the head in Tulare County, deputies say

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the head in Ivanhoe Monday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Tulare County.

Sheriff's deputies responded just after 5 p.m. Monday to the area of road 159 and avenue 330 in Ivanhoe for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.