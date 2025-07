Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person who shot a man in northwest Fresno.

It happened Sunday night at a shopping center in the northeast corner of Shaw and Marks.

Police say they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers did find several rounds struck offices at the shopping center.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.