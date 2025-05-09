Man hospitalized after stabbing in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in east central Fresno that left one man hurt.
Police say officers were initially called out to Clovis Community Medical Center for the victim of a stab wound.
They were able to learn it happened after midnight near Shields and Saber -- that's near Shields and Clovis.
Police say some sort of assault happened between the victim and another person before they were stabbed.
The victim was then taken by a friend to the hospital, and is in critical condition.
One person has been detained for questioning.