Man hospitalized after stabbing in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in east central Fresno that left one man hurt.

Police say officers were initially called out to Clovis Community Medical Center for the victim of a stab wound.

They were able to learn it happened after midnight near Shields and Saber -- that's near Shields and Clovis.

Police say some sort of assault happened between the victim and another person before they were stabbed.

The victim was then taken by a friend to the hospital, and is in critical condition.

One person has been detained for questioning.

