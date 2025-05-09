Man hospitalized after stabbing in east central Fresno, police say

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Friday, May 9, 2025 1:35PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in east central Fresno that left one man hurt.

Police say officers were initially called out to Clovis Community Medical Center for the victim of a stab wound.

They were able to learn it happened after midnight near Shields and Saber -- that's near Shields and Clovis.

Police say some sort of assault happened between the victim and another person before they were stabbed.

The victim was then taken by a friend to the hospital, and is in critical condition.

One person has been detained for questioning.

