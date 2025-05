Man hospitalized after stabbing in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in northwest Fresno.

It happened just after 12:30 am Monday in the area of Shaw and Valentine.

Police say two people got into a fight, with the victim suffering a stab wound to the upper body and a cut to his face.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The suspect took off on foot and remains on the loose.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other.