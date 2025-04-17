Mariposa man arrested after deputies discover thousands of videos and photos of child sex abuse

A Mariposa man could face charges in a major child predator case after thousands of videos and photos of child sex abuse were discovered.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says a man could soon face charges in a major child predator case.

Investigators took 58-year-old Robert Brooks into custody Tuesday in Calaveras County, where he worked.

The arrest stems from a search warrant executed in September 2024 at a property in the Coulterville and Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County.

During the search at Brooks' home, they say they found child sexual abuse material, including more than 14,600 videos and more than 886,000 images.

Brooks is in the Mariposa County jail with bail set at $50,000.