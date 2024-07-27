Marvel offers exclusive, up-close look at new Captain America and Deadpool suits at SDCC

See the costumes of "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Captain America: Brave New World" on display at SDCC

Marvel Studios attends SDCC and displays never-before-seen costumes from "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Captain America: Brave New World."

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Comic-Con is the one stop shop for seeing all the greatest costumes in comic book and fantasy media.

The Marvel Studios booth features a variety of costumes and props from their recently released project, "Deadpool & Wolverine" as well as a first look at Captain America's suit from his upcoming solo film.

See the red and yellow suits of Wade and Logan, Dogpool's little outfit, and a uniform of a TVA agent all up close.

While we wait to see Sam Wilson return on February 14, Captain America's new flight suit was revealed on the show floor giving us a look at the new blue colorway and the helmet he wears during battle.

Attendees of SDCC were also treated with an exclusive "Deadpool & Wolverine" photo op that is only available to guests at the con.

If you're at the San Diego convention center, head to the Marvel booth now to get exclusive giveaways and maybe get ideas to recreate some of these outfits yourself!

"Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters February 14, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC Station.