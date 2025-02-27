Michelle Trachtenberg's family objects to autopsy, cause of death undetermined, ME says

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News.

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News.

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News.

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News.

NEW YORK -- The cause and manner of Michelle Trachtenberg's death are undetermined, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Trachtenberg's family objected to an autopsy for religious reasons so the medical examiner's office was unable to determine how she died.

Because there is no suspicion of foul play or criminality associated with the actress's death, the medical examiner did not overrule the family's objection and limited the investigation to an external examination.

Trachtenberg, 39, was found dead in her apartment near Columbus Circle on Wednesday morning by her mother.

The former "Gossip Girl" star had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have suffered complications, police sources told ABC News.

Trachtenberg, a New York City native, made her acting debut as a child star with roles on Nickelodeon, including the television series "The Adventure of Pete & Pete" and the film "Harriet the Spy."

Her big break came when she was cast on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Dawn, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar's titular character, from 2000 to 2003.

Trachtenberg starred as Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl" from 2008 to 2012. For her role, she was nominated as the choice TV villain at the Teen Choice Award in 2012.

ABC News' Carson Blackwelder contributed to this report.