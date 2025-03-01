24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Microsoft investigating issue involving access to Outlook email services

Saturday, March 1, 2025 9:59PM
Microsoft said is investigating an issue Saturday where users could not access their Outlook email and 365 services.

The outage was reported by users Saturday afternoon.

Downdetector data reflected at least 25,000 reported outages as of 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday.

Some users attempting to log in to Microsoft Outlook received an error message.

Microsoft 365 support posted the following update to social media:

Some users reported being able to access Microsoft 365 once again just before 5 p.m. ET Saturday.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

ABC News contributed to this report.

