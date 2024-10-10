Military family gifted new Lennar home in Fresno

A new home in Fresno for a Military veteran's family comes with something special: messages of support from all their loved ones.

Emeralda and US Army Veteran Nate Tomshack walked through their unfinished East Central Fresno home on Wednesday afternoon, reading notes of love left on the studs by friends.

"It means like a lot to us to see the love that our friends have come out, our friends and people that poured in their time and their love into the walls is just absolutely amazing," said Nate.

Lennar homes, Operation Finally Home, and Beyond the Barracks are gifting the brand new home to the Tomshack family.

Brani Asasker with Beyond the Barracks says when tasked with choosing a family, she immediately thought of the Tomshacks.

"Nate has a very good heart. He's extremely compassionate about helping our veteran community. And that was one of the biggest reasons why I wanted him to receive such a special gift," said Asasker.

Tomshack was in the Army for six years and served three combat deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa.

While overseas, Tomshack was involved in several attacks, including an IED and rocket propelled grenade.

He now suffers from significant back and knee injuries, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and vertigo.

But Asasker says that hasn't stopped Tomshack from giving back to other veterans in the community. He currently volunteers at the Fresno Vet Center.

Since being honorably discharged, Tomshack has been living in an apartment with his wife and three kids but now they will get to customize the over two thousand square foot home.

One of the friends ready to help celebrate in the home is Alexander Estrada.

"The old cliché, kinda, give you the shirt off his back type deal, yeah that's Nate," said Estrada.

Estrada drove from Bakersfield just to show support and write a message on one of the pillars for Tomshack.

He says he wouldn't be where he wouldn't have been as successful in life if it wasn't for Tomshack.

"Nate likes to see everyone around him, succeeded as much as humanly possible, and he'll do anything in his power to help you achieve that," Estrada said.

This is the first time Lennar has gifted a home to a family in Fresno and they hope to do it again soon.

The Tomshacks are expected to move in by the end of January.

