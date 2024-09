Missing backpacker found dead in Yosemite National Park

National Park Service Rangers are looking for a man who went missing in August while backpacking in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service Rangers are looking for a man who went missing in August while backpacking in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service Rangers are looking for a man who went missing in August while backpacking in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service Rangers are looking for a man who went missing in August while backpacking in Yosemite National Park.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- National Park Service Rangers say a backpacker who went missing in Yosemite National Park has been found dead.

The video above is from a previous report and will be updated.

Rangers announced Saturday morning that 61-year-old Kirk Olsen was found dead and provided no additional information.

Officials say Olsen planned to hike in the Ostrander Lake Area from August 23 to August 27.

Rangers posted on Facebook Thursday asking for the public's help finding Olsen.