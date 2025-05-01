10 amazing gifts for moms who love Star Wars

We're counting down to two of the most important holidays of the year. Star Wars Day and Mother's Day are just around the corner! But we've got you covered! Here's your ultimate gift guide for shoppers whose moms love Star Wars. From Grogu earrings to Star Wars Earbuds and the perfect pants, there's something for everyone.

Star Wars Day Gifts for Mom

Amazon JoyJolt Watching Grogu Coffee Mug $44.99 Shop Now

Somebody adorable is watching you! This 2-piece Mandalorian Mug Set will help get mom going in the morning. The double walled glasses feature Grogu artwork embedded in the walls to watch mom wake up as her coffee goes down! She can start her day on the right foot with this Star Wars kitchen accessory, inspired by Grogu.

20% off Amazon LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Buildable Model Kit $55.99

$69.99 Shop Now

Mom can build her very own detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian's helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter. Once completed, mom can proudly display it on the brick-built stand that comes with a nameplate. The set includes step-by-step instructions in the box, so even if mom's a newcomer to LEGO sets, she will soon be building with confidence.

Amazon Best Mom In The Galaxy Princess Leia T-Shirt $22.99 Shop Now

Mom will be delighted to show off her unbridled love of one of the greatest film franchises ever - in this Star Wars Best Mom In The Galaxy Princess Leia T-Shirt. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes and surprise her with this tee she'll absolutely love.

13% off Amazon Lovepop Star Wars Grogu Mother's Day Pop-Up Card $13.00

$15.00 Shop Now

Isn't it lovely? Send a thoughtful Mother's Day love note to Mom from her favorite Grogu! This 5" x 7" Lovepop Pop-Up Mother's Day Card opens up to reveal an adorable 3D Star Wars Grogu. Add a personal message before you ship it, and you're all set.

Amazon Grogu Stud Earrings $9.98 Shop Now

Do mom a favor and grab these eye-catching fan fave Grogu earrings from the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." The colorful Grogu figure, in this out-of-this world style, will add just the right pop of color to any look.

Amazon Star Wars BaseOne Wireless TWS Earbuds $44.99 Shop Now

I know mom will love the Star Wars BaseOne Wireless TWS Earbuds. The sleek design of the case and Earbuds will showcase how she's a true Star Wars fan. These cool buds provide a wireless range of 35-50 feet.

Amazon Bones Coffee Company Star Wars Collector's Box Sample Pack Gift Set $59.99 Shop Now

Wait till you see the look on mom's face when she opens the Bones Coffee Company Star Wars Collector's Sample gift set of flavored Coffee Beans. Experience the greatest variety of flavors in the galaxy! This gift set is keto and vegan friendly with no dairy, no sugar or carbs.

Amazon PopSockets Round Phone Grip Compatible $35.00 Shop Now

Check out this Star Wars Tour The Galaxy phone grip. Choose the galaxy you think mom will love best. You can't go wrong. The "PopGrip" securely attaches to your MagSafe-compatible case for maximum grip and kickstand capabilities. There are more than two dozen style options to choose from.

Amazon Marvel | Star Wars Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants $23.70 Shop Now

These Star Wars fleece joggers are the perfect sweatpants for moms who are dedicated fans. Moms will love their buttery soft comfy feel. They're perfect for hitting the gym or lounging at home. Best of all, mom can showcase that she's a true Star Wars fan.

18% off Amazon Marvel | Star Wars Women's Flannel Pajama Sleep Sets $19.31

$23.81 Shop Now

Mom will love this comfy sleepwear set that lets her show off her love of Star Wars while relaxing at home. The set is made from a soft, gentle and breathable cotton for the ultimate level of comfort. She'll be thrilled with the vibrant colors available in sizes up to XX-Large.

