'Six' musical coming to Fresno's Saroyan Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Excitement is building as Fresno awaits a visit from not one, but six queens.

"Six" the musical is coming to the Saroyan Theatre next month, and it's going to be a celebration of 21st century girl power.

We got to speak with one of the queens, Kelly Denise Taylor, who plays Jane Seymour, to hear about this award-winning show.