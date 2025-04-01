Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,700, local media reports

The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude March 28, 2025 earthquake in Myanmar has passed 2,000. Searches are ongoing in Bangkok, Thailand, too.

At least 2,719 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of Friday's massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, a government official reportedly told local media on Tuesday.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing also said during a televised broadcast that another 4,521 people were injured, according to The Associated Press and Reuters.

"Among the missing, most are assumed to be dead," he said on state television. "There is a narrow chance for them to remain alive as it has been over 72 hours."

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Guy Davies contributed to this report.