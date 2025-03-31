NASA astronauts to answer questions about their extended time in space

HOUSTON, Texas -- Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams will be at NASA's Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston on Monday to talk about their mission and their extended stay at the International Space Station.

Williams and Wilmore were launched to the ISS aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft back in June 2024.

The pair was only supposed to be there for a few days, but after their spacecraft malfunctioned, that turned into nine months.

Issues with the spacecraft prompted NASA and Boeing to send Starliner back to Earth uncrewed and keep Wilmore and Williams onboard the ISS until early 2025.

On March 18, the two astronauts climbed aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule alongside two teammates, NASA's Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, and departed the ISS.

Williams, Wilmore, Hague, and Gorbunov are part of the Crew-9 mission, a routine staff rotation jointly operated by NASA and SpaceX. The Crew-9 capsule launched to the space station in September with Hague and Gorbunov riding alongside two empty seats reserved for Williams and Wilmore.

Williams and Wilmore's extended mission concluded after 286 days, which is still significantly shorter than the world record of 437 days in orbit held by the late Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov.

The SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts will discuss their expedition during a postflight news conference at 1:30 p.m. CT / 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 31, which you can stream live in the video player above.

