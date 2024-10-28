National Geographic's most exciting 25 travel locations revealed in 'Best of the World 2025'

Looking for your next adventure? National Geographic's global editors picked the 25 most exciting travel destinations in "Best of the World 2025."

National Geographic's newly revealed "Best of the World 2025" features the top 25 one-of-a-kind travel destinations and experiences for the upcoming year.

From a new rock-climbing haven in India to Stockholm's new and lesser known island hopping trail, the brand's annual list includes a blend of both surprising up-and-coming destinations and timeless locations.

In Northland, New Zealand, a bloom of Crystal Jellyfish are seen surrounding a scuba diver. These creatures are harmless and seasonally abundant in the Coral Sea. Photo by Crispin Middleton

Developed in close collaboration with Nat Geo's team of travel experts and international editors, "Best of the World 2025" includes something for everyone - families, foodies, animal lovers, adventurers and more.

"I like to think of Best of the World as National Geographic's annual invitation to get out and explore for yourself the incredible diversity of places and experiences around the world," said Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic.

A mural seen in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles is one of several artworks commissioned by Destination Crenshaw, the largest public/private Black art program in the U.S. Photo Courtesy of Dareon Grace, Destination Crenshaw

He went on to say, "This year, at a time of uncertainty and difficult challenges, that feels more important than ever. My hope is that our 2025 list is a reminder that

there's still so much to be excited about, and that through travel, we can connect with joy and hope."

"Best of the World 2025" is available now at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.

Full list of National Geographic's "Best of the World 2025"

Haida Gwaii, British Columbia

Boise, Idaho

Ocala National Forest, Florida

Los Angeles, California

Barbados

Cerrado, Brazil

Antigua, Guatemala

Guadalajara, Mexico

Cork, Ireland

Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden

Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Greenland

Brasov, Romania

Cenobitic Monasteries, Italy

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tunisia

Kwazulu Natal, South Africa

Senegal

Suru Valley, India

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Bangkok, Thailand

Kanazawa, Japan

Eastern and Oriental Express, Malaysia

Northland, New Zealand

Murray River, Australia

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.