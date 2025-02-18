NBA rookie AJ Johnson gives back to hometown of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- NBA rookie AJ Johnson spent his All-Star weekend break giving back to his hometown of Fresno Monday afternoon.

"It means everything to me, honestly," Johnson said. "Giving back to the youth and inspiring them, letting them they know they can do the same thing I did and more."

The Washington Wizards guard spent the day giving away free backpacks and t-shirts thanks to his partnership with Adidas basketball.

Johnson's path to the NBA ranks can be described as unconventional.

After spending his freshman season at San Joaquin Memorial, Johnson transferred to Taft High School in Woodland Hills before making a jump to the National Basketball League in Australia.

"That was like the main reason, honestly just to get that challenge," Johnson said.

That move would eventually pay off, with Johnson taken in the first round of last year's NBA draft.

Giving back to Fresno after a first-round selection is something he shares with his close friend and fellow NBA star Jalen Green.

"That's my brother, I feel like blood couldn't make us any closer," Johnson said "I've known him since I was like 10 years old."

But just halfway through his rookie season, Johnson has already experienced the business side of the NBA.

Just two weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks traded him to Washington.

Action News asked Johnson about the recent change of scenery.

"I would just say the opportunity," Johnson said. "There's a lot of young guys on the team like me."

Regardless of what city he reps on the floor, Johnson appears to be sticking by his hometown for years to come.

"Let them (students) know they got somebody that's supportive in whatever they're trying to do."

