Neighbors recall ongoing domestic abuse leading up to Fresno woman's death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors of a Fresno woman are expressing their anguish over her death by domestic violence.

"We were having dinner, and we started hearing, like, thuds upstairs," said Angie, a neighbor who lived below Kristina Meza and Timothy Goodloe.

"We were hearing her screaming and I was like, 'Here they go again.'"

Angie described what she believed was an abusive relationship between the 32-year-old and her boyfriend.

"I didn't want the kids to hear that, so I put on a movie. I raised up the volume," said Angie.

Just before 5:30 on the morning of March 22, a 911 call was placed for someone in medical distress.

Despite life-saving efforts, Meza was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.

The next day, homicide detectives arrived at Gonzalez's door asking for information related to the incident between the couple upstairs.

"I didn't want to be involved or say anything because, you know, I didn't know what he was capable of," said Angie.

According to Fresno police, officers were already investigating Goodloe for a previous case of domestic violence less than two weeks earlier.

Authorities also learned it was Goodloe who dialed 911.

"I need a minute," said Scott, a neighbor and former manager of the apartment complex in east Central Fresno.

The emotions of Meza's death are still raw for Scott, who knew the woman.

"On her good days, she was a troubled woman, there's no question," said Scott.

"But she was a good person, she's just lost."

"She worked for the Marriott. She was a host there, said Angie.

"She loved being around people, always smiling."

But that smile would fade over time as neighbors told Action News they noticed signs of abuse.

"Towards the end, she was beaten in the face," said Gonzalez. "She was hiding."

The Marjaree Mason Center urged those who are familiar with the signs of domestic abuse to call and report it immediately.

"You can make an anonymous call. You don't need to give your name," said Leticia Campos of the Marjaree Mason Center. "At the same time, you could be saving someone's life by calling."

"I failed my friend," said Clark. "But maybe you won't."

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

