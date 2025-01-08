'The Best Heart Attack of My Life' premieres January 24 on Hulu.

New trailer: Hulu's latest dramedy has a whole lot of heart

Hulu has released a new trailer for its latest dramedy series "The Best Heart Attack of My Life," based on the eponymous book by Hernán Casciari.

The Hulu Original follows "a frustrated ghostwriter with a sarcastic sense of humor and a messy life, who falls into a crisis when his wife leaves him, and he suffers a heart attack while staying in a temporary rental house abroad with a girl he has just met. This event will not only give new meaning to his life but also to the lives of many people around him."

The story is inspired by true events. In 2015, author Casciari suffered a heart attack in Montevideo. His experience went viral after he shared his story across various media platforms.

"The Best Heart Attack of My Life" stars Alan Sabbagh, Olivia Molina, Rogelio Gracia, Romina Peluffo, Brian Maya, Imanol Arias, Rita Cortese, Eleonora Wexler, Rafael Spregelburd, Sebastián Berta Muñiz and Daniel Holguin.

It is created and directed by Pablo E. Bossi. Mariana Wainstein is the co-director. The script was written by Lucas Figueroa, in collaboration with María Zanetti and Wainstein.

The series will be available in both subtitled and English-dubbed formats and will premiere with a six-episode first season Friday, January 24 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.