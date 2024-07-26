North Valley advocates react to Newsom's homeless encampment order

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to focus on health and safety by clearing properties of homeless encampments on Thursday.

Lydia Quiroz has been part of the unhoused community in Merced for about three years.

"We're looking for somewhere that we can actually get a good night's sleep or at least a decent night's sleep. I mean, you know, it's not easy being out here," said Quiroz.

She's concerned about the impact Governor Newsom's new executive order could have on her future.

The order directs state agencies to adopt policies for removing encampments.

It said those policies should provide at least 48 hours' notice when possible, and store personal property for at least 60 days.

It's a clear shift away from leaving encampments alone.

"They didn't ask to be out here, it just happened, it's one of those things," said Quiroz.

Merced resident Ernest Thornton Sr. often provides food for those without a home. He said he gives back because he was once homeless himself.

"It breaks my heart to see him live like this. Because no human being should have to be subject to this kind of life, you know they deserve better," said Thornton.

The City of Merced said it's still assessing the executive order and the recent Supreme Court ruling on encampments - as it considers potential policy changes.

About 40 miles west in Los Banos, the city recently received nearly $12 million in state funding to addresses homelessness.

The plans include building dozens of tiny homes, but there's already a new place for the unhoused.

"Several months ago, we decided to attempt to create a homeless encampment pad next to the new police station," said Police Chief Ray Reyna.

He adds, this is a way to connect people with resources and organizations that want to help.

That includes Bethel Community Church.

"We have hot meals and bags of food like this right here for the homeless," said Pastor Stephen Hammond.

The pastor is unsure how the new state order will combat the crisis at its core, but he hopes those living in encampments will be treated with care.

"There's a fine line there, there's a balance. I think yes, they need to be helped along the way to move off the streets, but at the same time we have to do it in a humane and loving way," said Hammond.

Governor Newsom said the state has already invested $1 billion to help local agencies provide services and support to people living in encampments.

But critics of his order said it's a terrible move that makes no mention of where the state's 180,000 unhoused residents are supposed to live.

