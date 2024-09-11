'The Old Man' Season 2 brings drama, intrigue, emotion

Jeff Bridges and the stars of "The Old Man" promise action, intrigue and a wild season 2. It premieres Thursday on FX and streams next day on Hulu.

It's a race against the clock to save the person they love. That's the mission of Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow this season on "The Old Man."

The end of season one saw Bridges' character Dan Chase and Lithgow's Harold Harper come together after Emily, also known as Angela, is kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad.

"We pick up right where we left off," Jeff Bridges told On The Red Carpet. "Everything is more amped up, more of an international feel, more emotional."

"Season two is a rescue mission," said executive producer Warren Littlefield. "And that gets extremely complicated."

At the heart of this season is Alia Shawkat's character Emily, who was raised by Dan Chase and was mentored at the FBI by Harold Harper, who now finds out the connection between her captor, Hamzad, and herself.

"She's developed a relationship with all of a sudden, with each of us, that father/daughter relationship," reveals Navid Negahban, who plays Hamzad. "Each person has their own...from a different perspective, different point of view."

"Literally these secrets that have been buried for 30 years are no longer secrets. And it's like what does everybody do when these secrets come out," explained Amy Brenneman who plays Zoe McDonald.

"They have to navigate what consequences are bringing Parwana home and having her other two fathers chase her back to come back and find her," said Jacqueline Antaramian, who plays Hamzad's sister Khadija.

When we asked Gbenga Akinnagbe, who plays Julian Carson, to reveal what he thinks will surprise fans in season two, he gave us this sly answer.

"I can't tell you everything that I think is going to surprise people, but stay tuned. Stay tuned to the end."

Season two of "The Old Man" premieres Thursday, Sept. 12 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

