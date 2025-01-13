Investigation into Palisades Fire zeroes in on street in Palisades Highlands community

Federal investigators are focusing on a specific street in the Palisades Highlands area where they believe the Palisades Fire may have started.

Via La Costa Street has been closed to the media as the investigation continues.

A worker surveys the damage from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. AP Photo/John Locher

Fifteen investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) from around the country arrived in Los Angeles over the weekend, joining crews already on scene.

Officials say the team will conduct an origin and cause examination of the Pacific Palisades fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.