Parlier police mourning loss of retired K9 Officer Koba

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Parlier Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K9 officer.

Koba joined the department in 2019 and took part in several crime-suppression operations, searches and arrests.

Koba was diagnosed with a rare, neurological disorder, which led to an early retirement in January of this year.

He continued to live with his handler until Koba passed away.

This week the department thanked Koba for his five years of service and paid tribute to his memory.