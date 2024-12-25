Person found dead under bridge in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a person was found dead under a bridge in Merced County on Tuesday morning.

The body was found around 10:30 am on Doppler Road near the Mission Avenue overpass.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the person's cause of death is unknown, but there appears to have been a fire where the body was found.

Deputies say the person was believed to be unhoused, but it's unclear if they were living in the area.

Investigators have not yet released any other details.

Doppler Road has been closed between Mission Avenue and Healy Road as the investigation continues.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

