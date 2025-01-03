Senate panel quietly seeking more info on Pete Hegseth ahead of confirmation hearings: Sources

The inquiries followed reports of impropriety by Hegseth, which he denies.

WASHINGTON -- Following reports of alleged impropriety by Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Defense, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have quietly made a request for additional information from the veterans organization Hegseth once ran, as well as the district attorney in Monterey County, California, according to communications reviewed by ABC News.

The committee appears to be looking deeper into recently reported accusations of a 2017 sexual assault as well as allegations of financial misconduct on Hegseth's part, both of which Hegseth has denied.

The allegations have created an uphill climb for the former Fox News host, who can only afford to lose the votes of three Senate Republicans when his confirmation comes up for a vote in the coming weeks.

The committee's requests, which were made in early December, ask that documents be provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee no later than Monday, Jan. 6, just over a week before Hegseth is scheduled to appear before the panel for his public confirmation hearing on Jan. 14.

The requests, reviewed by ABC News, show that the top Republican on the committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and the top Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., sought additional information from the Monterey County district attorney concerning allegations of sexual assault that were levied against Hegseth in 2017 and first reported in November, following Trump's announcement of Hegseth as his DOD pick.

The Monterey Police Department released a report last month detailing how a woman told investigators in October 2017 that she had encountered Hegseth at an event afterparty at a California hotel where both had been drinking, and claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

When police approached Hegseth as part of their investigation, he denied the accusation and "stated that the engagement ... was mutual," the police report said.

No charges were filed, although Hegseth subsequently paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which Hegseth's attorney said was only because Hegseth feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public. The agreement stated that Hegseth made no admission of wrongdoing in the matter.

Though the police report was made public in November, sources said members of the Senate Armed Services Committee were seeking any evidence beyond what was included in the report, as well as any documents containing legal analysis or recommendations.

The Monterey County District Attorney responded to the committee's request on Dec. 20, informing the committee that the office did not have any additional evidence in the case beyond the publicly available police report, according to a letter from the DA's office to the committee obtained by ABC News.

The DA did note, however, that -- while they possess only a case summary and a memo declining to prosecute Hegseth -- some of the other records the committee requested contain protected work by attorneys, and they declined to provide some of them due to their protected status.

Spokespeople for both Wicker and Reed declined to comment to ABC News.

In an interview with conservative media personality and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in early December, Hegseth admitting to being in a hotel room with the woman but denied raping her.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I've been honest about that encounter, starting with law enforcement," he said when asked if he had raped a woman.

"I may have been drinking, but I was cognizant enough to remember every single detail," he said. "And I'm not here to say that my conduct was good -- you know, being in a hotel room with someone that's, you know, not the person you're with is not OK. I own up to that, and I've had to own up to that, and that's been difficult."

The senators are also seeking information from Concerned Veterans for America, a veterans organization for which Hegseth was once CEO, after a New Yorker story contained allegations that Hegseth engaged in financial mismanagement and sexist behavior while at the helm of that organization. Hegseth has broadly denied the allegations.

The committee has requested all documents related to Hegseth's employment, any financial records and tax returns related to his management position at the organization, and any written documentation alleging wrongdoing or misconduct by Hegseth.

A representative for Concerned Veterans for America did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

Reached by ABC News, Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, maintained that his client is innocent and said that Hegseth is "cooperating fully with any requests for information from the committee."

Trump publicly endorsed Hegseth last month after the allegations of misconduct initially got Hegseth a rocky reception on Capitol Hill.

"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"

Wicker, who will oversee Hegseth's nomination hearing before the Armed Services Committee, has repeatedly signaled that he's interested in a thorough vetting of the candidate.

In early December, amid speculation that Hegseth might not submit to a traditional FBI background check, Wicker told ABC News that it would be his preference to see such a background check carried out.

The Republican said the committee was, at the time, "looking at the way it's been done traditionally and getting information about that, as to who actually orders the FBI background check."

When pushed by ABC News about a background check on Hegseth, Wicker said, "I would prefer a full background check, yes."

Hegseth has since been submitted for a full FBI screening, according to his attorney.

He's also met with several senators on Capitol Hill, including Wicker, and recently appeared to be gaining support.

Wicker has not yet publicly endorsed Hegseth, but following their meeting he said he thought Hegseth would be in "pretty good shape" regarding his confirmation.

