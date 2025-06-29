Pint for a Pint Blood Drive at Central California Blood Center

You can give blood twice at the 38th annual Pint For A Pint Blood Drive! This year's campaign kicks off July 1, 2025 and runs through September 6th. That means if you donate early, wait 8 weeks, you can donate again and enjoy free ice cream twice for a life-saving cause! Or come by and give at least once. One pint of blood can save three lives! This year's kick-off is earlier as Central California Blood Center needs your blood now more than ever. Donors will receive Umpqua ice cream or a voucher for a free pint that can be redeemed at participating grocery stores. Umpqua Dairy is locally owned by Shehadey Family Foods, the same owners of Producers Dairy.

Watch ABC30 on July 18th as we take action together about blood donation with all-day live coverage from the Jenny Eller Donor Center. The need for blood increases in the summer months, so roll up your sleeve and be a community hero.

Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community. Give at five different locations or at mobile drives. You can also make an appointment. ABC30 is a proud founding sponsor of the Pint For A Pint Blood Drive.

Get more details at DonateBlood.org.