Ring camera footage shows moment small plane crashes into Minnesota home, killing at least 1 person

A ring camera caught the moment when a small plane crashed into a home north of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Video captured the moment when a small plane crashed into a house in Minnesota on Saturday.

A Ring camera captured the plane as it fell from the sky and was heard crashing into the Brooklyn Park house.

No one on board the plane survived. It is unclear how many people were on board.

No one on the ground was hurt, because the house was empty when the crash happened.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane left an airport in Des Moines, Iowa and was heading to an airport in Minneapolis when it crashed.

Brooklyn Park is a neighborhood about 11 miles north of Minneapolis.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

