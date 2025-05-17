5 injured in explosion at health facility in Palm Springs: Sources

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Five people were injured in an explosion at a health facility in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

A suspect is believed to be dead, the sources told ABC News.

An active search is ongoing to determine if there are devices planted in the area.

"We are aware of the explosion that occurred this morning in Palm Springs. FBI is on scene and will be investigating whether this was an intentional act. We will release as much information as possible once we are able to confirm details," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.

Residents are being instructed to stay away from North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, California.

The explosion occurred on North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive just before 11 a.m. local time.

"Palm Springs Police and Fire are currently on scene and request that residents stay away from the area so that emergency crews can work the incident," the city said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion.

"The state, through [ California Governor's Office of Emergency Services ] , is coordinating with local and federal authorities to support the response," Newsom's office said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.