Possible domestic dispute under investigation in Tulare County, deputies say

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a possible domestic dispute in Springville.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a possible domestic dispute in Springville.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a possible domestic dispute in Springville.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a possible domestic dispute in Springville.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a possible domestic dispute in Springville.

A man called to report that someone entered his home on Highway 190 near Bridge Drive, and started to physically assault the man's ex-girlfriend.

The man who called authorities tried to intervene but says the suspect threatened to stab him.

Investigators say the suspect, 49-year-old Steve Almanza, forced the woman to leave with him.

Deputies say the incident happened on Saturday before 7 p.m. but was not reported until after midnight.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.