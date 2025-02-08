Practicing healthy eating habits during Super Bowl Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Super Bowl Sunday has a big game that may bring a big appetite.

You might be munching on those savory snacks from the sidelines of your home or devouring your favorite chips in delicious dips.

"We can have a light, well-balanced, healthy meal before we head over to the Super Bowl game," said Dr. Owen Goldsworthy, a Family Physician at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

"That way, we're just going to be taking in a little bit less of that good stuff that we like."

As you root for your team picks, Valley doctors say indulging in our favorite foods is okay.

Make sure you're not putting any penalties on yourself regarding your health.

"We can still enjoy the day by being a little bit kinder to our heart and to our bodies," said Dr. Goldsworthy.

Dr. Goldsworthy tells Action News that one of the biggest things we should watch is how much salt we ingest.

"We can alter a classic, for example, if you like buffalo wings, right," said Dr. Goldsworth. "We can try some cauliflower bites with breading, baked, and that great buffalo sauce. So it gives us that sense of that classic flavor, yet very healthy."

Also, avoid sweet and sugary drinks, especially for the kids.

"Maybe having a healthy, low-fat milk. Water is an ideal beverage option," said Dr. Goldsworthy.

"Maybe some flavored water with some fruit is a great way to keep that sugar out of their diet that day."

If you find yourself stress eating during the game, Dr. Goldsworthy has this advice to kick out the cravings.

"We can think about having our snacks, maybe in the kitchen, away from the coffee table near the big TV," said Dr. Goldsworthy.

"That way, we're less likely to kind of reach for that food when we're nervous."

While the game can have you glued to the TV for several hours, Dr. Goldsworthy says to make sure you get some exercise in.

Maybe some light stretches or stepping outside for a few minutes.

