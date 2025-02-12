Preparations underway in Merced County as storm approaches

Crews were hard at work throughout the Merced area on Monday as they prepared for an incoming storm.

Crews were hard at work throughout the Merced area on Monday as they prepared for an incoming storm.

Crews were hard at work throughout the Merced area on Monday as they prepared for an incoming storm.

Crews were hard at work throughout the Merced area on Monday as they prepared for an incoming storm.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews were hard at work throughout the Merced area on Monday as they prepared for an incoming storm.

While they await the wind and rain, they say proactive measures are essential.

"With this storm system coming in people should be aware there could be some puddling along roadways. So, be extra careful if you're out on the roads if you're driving, just be cautious," said Mike North, Merced County Public Information Officer.

The potential for isolated flooding is also top of mind for Merced County leaders.

County public works director, Nathan Bray, says their team coordinates with the office of emergency services to provide sandbags, as workers at their headquarters loaded up to hit the road Tuesday.

"In order for us to best provide services for our constituents, prevention is key. A lot of what public works does, a lot of what the county does is reactive. But to the extent that we can be preventative that's probably the best situation," said Bray.

At Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting the county also approved grant funding to rebuild mobile home units that were damaged during the historic 2023 flooding.

"This is going to be an opportunity for us to come through, raise the beds that the homes are on, so that we don't have to deal with this type of situation again, we can't control the weather but at least we can utilize those funds to rehabilitate and rebuild," said Josh Pedroz with the Merced County Board of Supervisors.

Bray says the goal now across the region is to learn from past rain damage.

"We've kind of pre-staged our rapid response trailers, so we have trailers that have pumps and signs. Road flooded, road closed ahead signs, that are basically ready to go on a moment's notice," said Bray.

Officials the rain is much needed right now.

For sandbag locations, click here.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.