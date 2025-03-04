Trump promises to keep up 'swift and unrelenting action' in speech to Congress

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to keep up his campaign of "swift and unrelenting action" in reorienting the nation's economy, immigration and foreign policy in an unyielding address to Congress and the nation that left Democratic legislators to register their dissent with stone faces, placards calling out "lies," and one legislator's ejection.

Trump's prime-time speech was the latest marker in his takeover of the nation's capital, where the Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the president as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America's place in the world.

The more than 90-minute address added up to a defiant sales pitch for the policies that he promised during his campaign and leaned into during his first weeks back in office. Trump pledged to keep delivering sweeping changes to the country, rescuing it from what he described as destruction and mistakes left by his predecessor while repeatedly needling Democratic lawmakers who protested his remarks.

Emboldened after overcoming impeachments in his first term and criminal prosecutions in between his two administrations and with a tight grip on the Republican-controlled Congress, Trump has embarked on a mission to dismantle parts of the federal government, remake the relationship with America's allies and spark a North American trade war that is compounding economic uncertainty.

"It has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action," Trump said of his opening weeks in office. "The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it."

Trump, who has billionaire adviser Elon Musk orchestrating his efforts to slash the size and scope of the federal government, said he is working to "reclaim democracy from this unaccountable bureaucracy" and threatened federal workers anew with firings if they resist his agenda.

Musk, who was seated in the House gallery, received a pair of standing ovations from Republicans in the chamber, as Trump exaggerated and shared false claims about alleged government abuse uncovered by the Tesla and SpaceX founder and his team of disrupters.

Trump repeated false claims that tens of millions of dead people over 100 years old are receiving Social Security payments, prompting some Democrats to shout, "Not true!" and "Those are lies!"

Trump spoke at a critical juncture in his presidency, as voters who returned him to the White House on his promise to fix inflation are instead finding economic chaos. All the gains the S &P 500 have made since Election Day are now gone, while consumer sentiment surveys show the public sees inflation as worsening. For a president who believes that announcements of corporate investments can boost attitudes about the economy, the speech was suddenly a test of his ability to rebuild confidence in his economic leadership.

Trump seemed prepared to double down on his trade war, which experts have warned will raise prices for consumers.

"Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them," Trump said. He sought to ease concerns about price increases, saying, "There'll be a little disturbance, but we're okay with that. It won't be much."

Trump said one of his "very highest priorities" was to rescue the economy and offer relief to working families. He promised to organize the federal government to lower costs on eggs and energy, blaming his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden for the situation and offering scant details of his own plans.

Trump also called for the extension of his first-term tax cuts and additional federal funding for his border crackdown, including for his promised efforts at "mass deportation" of people in the U.S. illegally.

Speaking about his promised tax cuts, Trump seemed to goad Democrats, saying: "I'm sure you're going to vote for those tax cuts. Because otherwise I don't believe the people will ever vote you into office."

The backdrop was the new economic uncertainty unleashed after the president opened the day by placing stiff tariffs on imports from the country's neighbors and closest trading partners. A 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect early Tuesday - ostensibly to secure greater cooperation to tackle fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration - triggering immediate retaliation and sparking fears of a wider trade war. Trump also raised tariffs on goods from China to 20%.

Trump also celebrated his sharp crackdown on migration to the U.S., fulfilling a key campaign promise and taunting Democrats for not doing more to secure the border, saying, "It turns all we really needed was a new president."

Republicans were boisterous as Trump stepped to the lectern in the House, chanting "USA! USA!" as the president basked in the cheers. The GOP lawmakers were jubilant, having won a trifecta of the White House, Senate and House in the elections. However, they face a high-stakes task of delivering on Trump's agenda as well as avoiding a government shutdown later this month.

Across the aisle, out-of-power Democrats set the tone early, with most remaining seated without applauding or making eye contact with Trump as he was introduced in the chamber.

After several interruptions, House Speaker Mike Johnson jumped in and called for decorum to be restored in the chamber as Republicans shouted "USA" to drown out the cries from the other side of the aisle. Johnson then ordered Texas Rep. Al Green removed from the chamber.

"It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump, Green told reporters after being thrown out of the chamber.

Other Democrats held up signs criticizing like "Save Medicaid" and "Protect Veterans" during Trump's remarks, seeking to drive public awareness to elements of Trump's agenda they believed might offer them a pathway back to the majority.

Some Democrats chose to highlight the impact of Trump's actions by inviting fired federal workers as guests, including a disabled veteran from Arizona, a health worker from Maryland and a forestry employee who worked on wildfire prevention in California. They also invited guests who would be harmed by steep federal budget cuts to Medicaid and other programs.

Trump also used his speech to address his proposals for fostering peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, where he has unceremoniously upended the policies of the Biden administration in a matter of just weeks. On Monday, Trump ordered a freeze to U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, ending years of staunch American support for the country in fending off Russia's invasion.

Many Democratic lawmakers wore blue and yellow ties and scarves in a show of support for Ukraine.

Trump also said he had ended a "weaponized government" that he accused Democrats of wielding against him, referring to his legal troubles over the years, claiming they were political persecution.

The president also used his high-profile moment to press his efforts to reshape the country's approach to social issues, as he looked to continue to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the country and to roll back some public accommodations for transgender individuals.

Trump said he ended the "tyranny" of diversity, equity and inclusion policies that he rolled back for the federal government and military, along with pushing similar moves in the private sector. "Our country will be woke no longer," he declared.

Watching from the gallery with first lady Melania Trump were guests including 15-year-old Elliston Berry, of Aledo, Texas, who was the victim of an explicit deepfake image sent to classmates.

Other White House guests included Stephanie Diller, the widow of New York Police Department Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in March 2024; Marc Fogel, the Pennsylvania teacher who came home last month after years of detention in Russia, and his 95-year-old mother, Malphine; and relatives of Corey Comperatore, the former Pennsylvania fire chief who was killed as he protected his family during an assassination attempt on Trump last summer.

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves and Kevin Freking in Washington, Darlene Superville in Kissimmee, Fla., and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.