Trump has not responded to Musk's attack regarding the alleged sex trafficker.

A day after blistering exchange, Trump calls Elon Musk 'man who has lost his mind'

The bromance between President Trump and Elon Musk appears to be over.

WASHINGTON -- In a phone interview Friday morning, hours after his blistering exchange with Elon Musk, President Donald Trump sounded remarkably unconcerned about their feud, as if it weren't even the most interesting thing that happened Thursday.

Speaking on a phone call Friday morning shortly before 7 a.m., ABC News asked him about reports he had a call scheduled with Musk for later in the day..

"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" he asked, saying he was "not particularly" interested in talking to him right now.

He said Musk wants to talk to him, but he's not ready to talk to Musk.

