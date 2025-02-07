Program helping bridge the gap among academic disparities in Fresno Unified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A look at the special Fresno Unified program helping young African-American students improve their reading and other education goals.

"I feel like this program is really a foundation of building the next generation of Black History," said Jamaal Washington, a manager with the A4 Reading Program.

"If we are opening doors and opening future opportunities to learn and do something amazing, literacy is a key part of that."

At Lawless Elementary School in northwest Fresno, about thirty Kindergarten through 5th-grade students participate in a Reading Program created by Fresno Unified's African American Academic Acceleration office, also known as A-4.

It's a learning experience students enjoy being a part of twice a week.

"It's pretty fun reading books; it's like my favorite."

"I get help a lot, and people help me, and they are nice to me."

Executive Director Lisa Mitchell says A-4 provides resources, support, and opportunities to students and parents, helping address the disparities in academic outcomes faced by African American students and other demographics.

She says the district noticed that African American students were not experiencing academic growth, so the program launched in 2017.

"We knew that there was an urgent need to change when we looked at the iniquities facing our African American and Black students," said Dr. Lisa Mitchell, executive director of the program.

"We only had 20% of African American or Black students meeting or exceeding in English standards."

Reading is one of 13 programs and initiatives provided by A-4 throughout the school district.

Mitchell says data showing improvement means they've been doing something right.

"It definitely speaks to the ongoing commitment of support from our board of trustees and district leaders about how important it is to make sure we are removing those systemic barriers," said Dr. Mitchell.

For A-4 team members like Jamaal Washington, it's a true honor to be part of the change, helping bridge the gap.

He enjoys stopping by some schools and talking with students about their experiences.

"The hope is that we change generational outcomes starting with early literacy but the long-term generational outcome is what we are excited to see on a long-term skill," said Washington.

A-4 also provides workshops for parents with helpful tips and information, helping their children excel in their education.

