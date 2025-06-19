Protestors gather in downtown Fresno over conflict between Israel and Iran

Unrest in the Middle East has sparked protests across the U.S.

"The US is considering helping Israel and bombing Iran, and that's the last thing this country needs. It's not in our country's interest. It's not anybody's interest," says Ken Hudson, Peace Fresno.

As another round of attacks in the region continued overnight, a small group of protestors took to the streets in downtown Fresno. Among them, Dr. R.J. Cantwell, a veteran, says he hasn't seen much change in his nearly 90 years.

"We shouldn't be giving arms to people who are using it for oppression, but defense, I can see, but not for aggression. Only thing is murdering children. I don't want to see that anymore," said Dr. Cantwell.

In recent days, President Trump has hinted at greater American involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran. When asked on Wednesday if the US is moving closer to striking Iranian nuclear facilities, he made no commitments either way.

"You don't know that I'm going to even do it. I may do it; I may not do it. Nobody knows what I'm gonna do. I can tell you this, Iran's got a lot of trouble," says President Donald Trump.

President Trump says the Iranians have reached out, but his patience has already "run out."

"Why didn't you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You would've done fine. You would've had a country," said President Trump.

Sirens heard in Telaviv Wednesday. A reality Fresno Rabbi Rick Winer says his community knows all too well.

"This is not new. I lived there during the intifada. The safes that they all need to have available for them is a part of life," says Rabbi Rick Winer.

While unsettled, Rabbi Rick says he's also hoping for peaceful de-escalation.

"In the international community, there's a lot of concern about Iran having nuclear weapons. A previous administration had negotiated to put a pause on that, and that negotiation agreement is no longer in place that is certainly a concern," says Rabbi Winer.

President Trump did meet with his intelligence team in the situation room Wednesday evening, but still no word on his final decision to step in. Iranian leader said that if the U.S. does intervene, it would result in "Irreputable" damage."

